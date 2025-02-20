No threat to national security from isolated incidents – Minister Ananda Wijepala

Posted by Editor on February 20, 2025 - 12:43 pm

Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, Ananda Wijepala, stated in Parliament of Sri Lanka today (February 20) that two isolated incidents cannot be considered a threat to national security.

He was addressing concerns following a shooting incident at the Hulfsdorp Court complex.

The suspect arrested in connection with the shooting has been identified as Samindu Dilshan Piyumanga Kandanaarachchi, a resident of Maharagama.

The Minister further revealed that investigations indicate the suspect’s involvement in multiple killings reported in recent weeks.

“We deeply regret the unfortunate incident within the judiciary. In recent days, clashes between organized criminal gangs have been reported, and the government has taken serious measures to address this issue.

The suspect in yesterday’s shooting was apprehended within hours. Investigations are ongoing, and we confirm that these are isolated underworld activities, not a national security threat,” he said.

The Minister criticized those attempting to portray these incidents as a national security concern, stating, “During the tenure of those now making such claims, media institutions were set on fire, and assassinations took place.

The suspect arrested yesterday has also been linked to several other murders. A couple of isolated incidents should not be misrepresented as a national security threat.”

He reassured the public that the government is committed to ensuring the safety of journalists and citizens. “These incidents will be thoroughly investigated, and those responsible will be brought before the law,” he emphasized.

Meanwhile, the Minister confirmed that investigations into the Hulfsdorp Court complex shooting are ongoing. Authorities have also launched a probe into a female suspect and have arrested the driver of the van used by the shooter.

In a conflicting revelation, police reported yesterday that the suspect had used multiple identities and was also known as 34-year-old Mohamed Azman Sheriffdeen.