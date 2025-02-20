Police seek help to locate woman linked to court shooting

Posted by Editor on February 20, 2025 - 11:55 am

The Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) has sought public assistance to locate a woman suspected of supplying the weapon to the gunman involved in the shooting that killed the notorious underworld figure and drug trafficker Sanjeewa Kumara Samararathne, alias ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa,’ at the Hulftsdorp Court Complex in Colombo on February 19, 2025.



Suspect Details:

Name: Pinpura Devage Ishara Sewwandi

Age: 25 years

NIC Number: 995892480V

Address: 243/01, Negombo Road, Jaya Mawatha, Katuwellegama

The police have released photographs of the suspect to the media in an effort to assist with her arrest.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the following numbers:

Contact Numbers:

Director, Colombo Crimes Division: 071-8591727

Police Inspector, Colombo Crimes Division: 071-8591735

In addition, Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasuriya has announced a cash reward from the Police Reward Fund for any information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

The Sri Lanka Police have assured that all informants’ identities will be kept strictly confidential.