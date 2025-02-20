Amitha Wedisinghe passes away
Posted by Editor on February 20, 2025 - 10:25 am
Veteran singer Amitha Wedisinghe passed away this morning (February 20), family sources confirmed.
In addition to her singing career, she also served as a music teacher.
She is remembered for her timeless hit songs, some of which were released nearly 50 years ago.
Among her most popular songs are “Anothaththa Wila,” “Beddapura Sudu Redda Wage,” “Adara Charika,” and “Senkadagalapura.”
