Man shot dead at Ja-Ela beach
Posted by Editor on February 21, 2025 - 12:42 pm
A 29-year-old man from Kadawatha was shot and killed at Morganwatta Beach in Pamunugama, Ja-Ela, on the night of February 20, 2025.
The shooting was carried out by an unidentified gunman using a T-56 assault rifle.
Police have launched investigations to determine the motive behind the killing and to identify the suspects involved.
However, no further information regarding the gunman or the motive for the shooting has been revealed yet.
