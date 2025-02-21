Sri Lanka’s inflation drops further to -4.0% in January 2025

The overall inflation rate, as measured by the National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, declined to -4.0% in January 2025, compared to -2.0% in December 2024, according to the latest data released by the Department of Census and Statistics.

Food inflation also saw a decline, reaching -2.5% in January 2025, compared to -1.0% in December 2024.

The NCPI for all items in January 2025 stood at 206.4, reflecting an increase of 1.8 index points (0.88%) compared to December 2024, when the index was 204.6. This increase corresponds to a rise of Rs. 913.08 in the market basket’s expenditure value.

The report further states that: