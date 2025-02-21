One killed in Kotahena shooting – Suspects arrested while fleeing

An individual was shot and killed by two gunmen who arrived on a motorcycle with an accomplice at Galpoththa Junction in Kotahena this evening (February 21), police said.

The suspects were apprehended by Grandpass Police while attempting to flee and were found in possession of the T56 firearm used in the shooting.

The victim, identified as 38-year-old Shashi Kumar, was shot while inside a mobile phone accessories shop on Kotahena Street. He was rushed to Colombo National Hospital in critical condition but later succumbed to his injuries.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown, and Kotahena Police are conducting further investigations.