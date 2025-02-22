Two suspects in Kotahena shooting killed in Police shootout

Two suspects arrested in connection with the fatal shooting at Galpoththa Junction, Kotahena, were shot dead by police when they allegedly attempted to grab firearms and open fire while being taken to recover hidden weapons.

The suspects, who arrived on a motorcycle, had shot and killed 38-year-old Shashi Kumar inside a mobile phone accessories shop on Kotahena Street around 9:00 PM on February 21, 2025.

They were arrested in Grandpass while trying to flee on the same motorcycle. Police also seized the motorcycle and a T56 firearm used in the crime.

During questioning, the suspects revealed the location of other hidden firearms, prompting police to take them to Crow Island that night. However, while being escorted, the suspects reportedly snatched firearms from officers and attempted to shoot at them.

In response, the police opened fire in self-defense, critically injuring both suspects. They were taken to the hospital but succumbed to their injuries.

A police constable was also injured in the shootout and is currently receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital.

Further investigations are ongoing.