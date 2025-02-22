Namal Rajapaksa ready to lead if government dissolves
Posted by Editor on February 22, 2025 - 11:01 am
MP Namal Rajapaksa, the National Organizer of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), stated that he is ready to take over the country at any moment if the President dissolves the government.
He made this statement while attending a membership promotion program at the party headquarters.
The SLPP conducted a digital technology-based membership promotion program yesterday morning (February 21) at its headquarters on Nelum Mawatha, Battaramulla.
The event was held under the leadership of MP Namal Rajapaksa, the party’s National Organizer.
