Sri Lankan President pushes for rapid digital economy growth

Posted by Editor on February 22, 2025 - 11:41 am

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake emphasized the importance of accelerating the country’s digital economy, a key government priority.

He discussed the role of the Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA), Sri Lanka’s main body for state digitalization, which will now be placed under the newly established Digital Economy Authority to improve service delivery.

The decision was made during a meeting in Parliament on Thursday, February 20, 2025, chaired by President Dissanayake, who also serves as the Minister of Digital Economy. Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne attended the meeting as well.

Officials highlighted the need to integrate various data collection systems across state institutions into a unified platform.

The President stressed that these systems must be developed under state supervision, tailored to the specific needs of each institution, and instructed ministry secretaries to refrain from creating new systems at this time.

The meeting also addressed issues such as poor telephone signal coverage in certain areas. To improve connectivity, the Ministry of Digital Economy plans to build 50 new signal towers as part of the Village Communication Program.

Another topic discussed was mobile number portability, which will allow users to retain their mobile number when switching network operators. This service is set to launch in June 2025.

President Dissanayake also touched on cryptocurrency, stating that its approval will depend on recommendations from the Governor of the Central Bank.

Additionally, the meeting covered topics such as personal data protection, the handling of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), and the salaries of IT engineers.

A workshop will be held on March 10, 2025, to brief all Members of Parliament about the government’s upcoming digital economic program.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Minister of Digital Economy Eranga Weeraratne, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, and various ministers, MPs, and officials from the Ministry of Digital Economy.