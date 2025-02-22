Sri Lanka Police identify 58 organized crime gangs and 1,400 associates

Posted by Editor on February 22, 2025 - 12:45 pm

Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasooriya revealed today (February 22) that 58 organized criminal gangs and around 1,400 individuals associated with them have been identified across Sri Lanka.

He reported that, so far this year, 22 individuals have been killed, including 17 who were shot and 5 who were hacked to death.

In a special press conference, the Acting IGP confirmed that investigations have been completed for 17 incidents related to these killings. He also disclosed that certain members of both the police force and the armed forces were found to be involved in some of these incidents, with 11 personnel arrested.

The arrested suspects include two policemen, one soldier, one airman, and seven army deserters.

Since the current government took office, the police have seized various firearms in their ongoing investigations, including:

13 T-56 assault rifles

15 revolvers

21 pistols

75 12-bore firearms

7 repeaters

805 shotguns

4 other firearms

To further combat crime, the Acting IGP introduced a reward program for information leading to the recovery of T-56 firearms, offering a reward of Rs. 1 million.

Additionally, a dedicated hotline, 1997, has been set up for the public to report information on weapons and criminal activities.