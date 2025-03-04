Police Constable arrested over Middeniya triple murder

Posted by Editor on March 4, 2025 - 8:30 am

A police constable attached to the Weeraketiya Police Station has been arrested in connection with the Middeniya triple murder.

The suspect was taken into custody yesterday (March 3) evening by a team of officers from the Middeniya Police Station, which operates within the Weeraketiya Police Division.

The arrested suspect is a 36-year-old resident of Julampitiya.

Police investigations have revealed that he provided 12 live T-56 bullets to the gunmen involved in the shooting.

The shooting, which took place on February 18, 2025, resulted in the deaths of Aruna Widanagamage, alias “Kajja,” and his two children.

So far, seven suspects have been arrested in connection with the crime.

The Middeniya Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.