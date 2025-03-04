Warrant issued for arrest of Weligama Police OIC over fatal shooting

Weligama Acting Police Officer-in-Charge (OIC) Upul Kumara has been issued an arrest warrant by the Acting Magistrate of Matara, Attorney-at-Law Upali Ranasinghe, ordering his arrest and presentation before the court.

The warrant is related to an investigation into a shooting incident that occurred on December 31, 2023, in front of the W15 Hotel in the Pelena area of Weligama, Matara, which resulted in the death of a police officer.

It was issued based on further reports submitted by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) regarding the shooting.

Meanwhile, last Friday, a warrant was also issued for the arrest of former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon in connection with the incident.

The charges filed relate to conspiracy to commit murder.

In addition to former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon, the court also ordered the arrest of seven other suspects, including the OIC of the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD), Anselm de Silva, on February 28, 2025.