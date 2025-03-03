Fuel distributors urged to resume operations amid talks with CPC

Posted by Editor on March 3, 2025 - 9:16 pm

The Vice Chairman of the Fuel Distributors’ Association, Kusum Sadanayake, stated that all fuel distributors have been advised to resume placing fuel orders as soon as possible.

Speaking at a media briefing held today (March 3), he mentioned that they hope to resolve the prevailing issue through discussions with the government.

Furthermore, he stated that a discussion is scheduled for tomorrow (March 4) with the Chairman of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC). Following this discussion, they will take steps to inform their association members about the matter.

Elaborating further, Kusum Sadanayake said:

“All distributors are advised to resume their operations as before. We realized that the decision we made was negatively affecting the public. The situation escalated to this extent because no one was willing to engage in discussions with us. Now, even the authorities have acknowledged that this issue cannot be handled unilaterally and that discussions with us are necessary.

Therefore, we appreciate the CPC Chairman’s willingness to engage with us, and he has invited us to attend a meeting tomorrow morning at 9:00 AM. Hence, I urge all fuel distributors to resume operations immediately and continue their distribution activities as before.”