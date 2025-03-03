Nominations for 2025 Local Government Elections open March 17, 2025

Posted by Editor on March 3, 2025 - 1:33 pm

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka has announced that nominations for the 2025 Local Government Elections will be accepted from March 17 to March 20, 2025, with the deadline set for 12:00 noon on March 20, 2025.

Notices regarding the acceptance of nominations for electing Mayors, Deputy Mayors, Chairpersons, Deputy Chairpersons, and members of 336 local government institutions have been published by the respective local authorities.

These institutions include 28 Municipal Councils, 36 Urban Councils, and 272 Pradeshiya Sabhas.

However, the following local government bodies are excluded from this election:

Kalmunai Municipal Council

Dehiattakandiya Pradeshiya Sabha (Ampara District)

Mannar Pradeshiya Sabha (Mannar District)

Punakari Pradeshiya Sabha (Kilinochchi District)

Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha (Galle District)

Meanwhile, security deposits from candidates will be accepted from March 3 to March 19, 2025, until 12:00 noon.

Deposits will not be accepted on March 8, 9, 13, 15, and 16, as these dates fall on weekends and the Poya Day (March 13).