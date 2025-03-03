CID complaint demands probe into fuel distributors’ Rs. 37 Billion scam

The Citizen’s Movement Against Fraud, Corruption, and Waste has filed a complaint with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), requesting an immediate investigation into fuel distributors who have illegally collected commission money by exploiting the public.

According to the organization, 1,400 distributors unlawfully received Rs. 37 billion, which belongs to the public, in violation of the Constitution and despite court rulings against it. This information has also been confirmed by the National Audit Office.

They have also lodged a complaint regarding the alleged disruption of fuel distribution.

The Citizen’s Movement Against Fraud, Corruption, and Waste is demanding legal action against the political authorities and officials responsible for decisions that granted such a large sum to the distributors in violation of the law and court orders.

Furthermore, they are urging that the Rs. 37 billion be recovered and returned to the state for the benefit of the public.

It is alleged that each distributor has earned Rs. 260 million per year in commissions.

Jamuni Kamantha Thushara, Chairman of the Citizen’s Movement Against Fraud, Corruption, and Waste, states that this situation has led to an unethical profit scheme among numerous business entities, which, under the Public Property Act, constitutes the misappropriation of public funds.