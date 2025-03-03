Fuel distribution smooth as CPC ensures adequate stocks until August 2025

Posted by Editor on March 3, 2025 - 9:12 am

It is reported that a sufficient number of fuel bowsers arrived at the Kolonnawa Storage Terminal today (March 3) to collect fuel.



Fuel distribution from the Kolonnawa Storage Terminal is proceeding smoothly without any congestion.

Additionally, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) states that the country has sufficient fuel stocks.

CPC Chairman D.A. Rajakaruna stated that fuel stocks have been ordered until August 2025.

More than 1,500 fuel orders were received yesterday (March 2), and the distribution of these stocks is currently underway, according to the CPC Chairman.