Fuel distribution smooth as CPC ensures adequate stocks until August 2025
Posted by Editor on March 3, 2025 - 9:12 am
It is reported that a sufficient number of fuel bowsers arrived at the Kolonnawa Storage Terminal today (March 3) to collect fuel.
Fuel distribution from the Kolonnawa Storage Terminal is proceeding smoothly without any congestion.
Additionally, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) states that the country has sufficient fuel stocks.
CPC Chairman D.A. Rajakaruna stated that fuel stocks have been ordered until August 2025.
More than 1,500 fuel orders were received yesterday (March 2), and the distribution of these stocks is currently underway, according to the CPC Chairman.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Fuel distribution smooth as CPC ensures adequate stocks until August 2025 March 3, 2025
- Sri Lanka to hold Sacred Tooth Relic exposition after 16 years March 3, 2025
- Two retired soldiers arrested over journalist Keith Noyahr’s abduction March 2, 2025
- Sri Lanka to survey wildlife in home gardens and farmlands March 2, 2025
- Court imposes travel ban on Ex-IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon March 1, 2025