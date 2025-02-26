Another arrest made in Middeniya triple murder case
A 37-year-old resident of Hakuruwela has been arrested in connection with the Middeniya triple murder.
The arrest was made in the Wakamulla area, within the Weeraketiya police division, by officers from the Tangalle Divisional Crime Investigation Bureau.
The shooting, which occurred on February 18, 2025, claimed the lives of Aruna Widanagamage, alias “Kajja,” and his two children.
With this latest arrest, the total number of suspects in custody has risen to six.
Middeniya Police continue to investigate the case.
