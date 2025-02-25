Police foil murder plot against Kehelbaddara Padme’s family

An attempt to murder the family members of Kehelbaddara Padme’s wife was thwarted by the police.

Kehelbaddara Padme is accused of planning the murder of notorious underworld figure Sanjeewa Kumara Samararathne, also known as ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa.’

Ganemulla Sanjeewa was shot dead at No. 05 Magistrate’s Court in the Colombo Hulftsdorp Court Complex on February 19, 2025.

The police reported that two individuals, who had arrived for this purpose, were arrested with the assistance of intelligence officers. Kehelbaddara Padme and his wife are currently abroad, while her family members reside in the Pannala area.

According to the police, intelligence information was received on the evening of February 24, 2025, about two individuals filming the house. The police acted promptly and arrested the two suspects.

It was further revealed that the mother, father, and younger sibling of Kehelbaddara Padme’s wife were present at the house during the incident. The police also seized a foreign-made firearm from the suspects. It has been revealed that the firearm was provided to the suspects by an organized criminal known as ‘Dubai Sameera.’

Further questioning of the suspects is underway, and they are expected to be presented before the court.