Sri Lanka Speaker refers IGP removal resolution to President
The resolution to remove Deshabandu Tennakoon from the post of Inspector General of Police (IGP) has been referred to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake by Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne.
During the vote held in the Sri Lankan Parliament yesterday (August 5) on the proposal to remove Tennakoon from the post, 177 Members of Parliament voted in favour, while none voted against it.
MP Ramanathan Archchuna abstained from voting.
The Speaker informed the House that under Section 17 of the Removal of Officers (Procedure) Act No. 5 of 2002, the resolution was approved by a majority of 177 votes.
This means it received the support of a majority of the total number of Members of Parliament, including those who were absent from the vote.
