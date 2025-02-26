MP Namal Rajapaksa summoned to CID over SriLankan Airlines Airbus deal

Posted by Editor on February 26, 2025 - 9:31 am

Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa arrived at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) this morning (February 26) to provide a statement regarding the 2013 Airbus aircraft purchase by SriLankan Airlines.

His appearance follows an investigation triggered by a businessman’s statement to the CID concerning financial transactions linked to the deal.

According to the statement, several irregularities have been uncovered in the procurement process.

Rajapaksa is expected to be further questioned regarding the matter.