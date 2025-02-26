Sri Lanka President stresses efficient use of Budget amid cost-cutting measures

Posted by Editor on February 26, 2025 - 10:56 am

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has urged public officials to ensure the effective and fair utilization of budget funds, despite the government’s financial limitations.

The President made these remarks during a discussion with ministry secretaries held at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo yesterday (February 25).

Addressing the officials, President Dissanayake emphasized that the current budget has been designed based on development priorities and public needs. He stressed that government officers have a duty to manage these allocated funds responsibly and efficiently.

The President also highlighted the importance of accountability in public spending. He noted that inefficiencies in government service have led to a negative public perception.

Additionally, he pointed out that job dissatisfaction among state employees has contributed to the sector’s inefficiency. He called for urgent measures to improve the effectiveness of the public service.

As part of cost-cutting measures, President Dissanayake noted that he and his Cabinet had already reduced expenses. He stated that public service institutions must follow suit by minimizing administrative costs and curbing waste.

During the meeting, several strategies to reduce government expenditure were discussed.

These include:

Relocating all government offices to state-owned buildings.

Auctioning high-maintenance ministry vehicles by March, 2025.

Removing unused office equipment.

Identifying institutions that should be closed or merged.

Evaluating entities that could be transferred to public-private partnerships, with swift action to be taken accordingly.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Secretary to the Prime Minister, G.P. Saputhanthri, and ministry secretaries.