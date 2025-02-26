Shooting in Minuwangoda linked to underworld figure

One person was injured in a shooting incident at Paththanduwana Junction in Minuwangoda today (February 26), according to the police.

Police Spokesperson SSP Buddhika Manatunga confirmed that the 36-year-old victim, who sustained gunshot wounds, has been hospitalized.

The shooting was carried out by two unidentified assailants who arrived on a motorcycle and fled the scene.

The injured individual was initially admitted to Minuwangoda Hospital and has since been transferred to Gampaha District General Hospital for further treatment, hospital sources confirmed.

It has also been reported that the injured person is a former school classmate of the underworld figure known as “Kehelbaddara Padme.”

Padme is suspected of orchestrating the recent murder of notorious underworld figure Sanjeewa Kumara Samararathne, also known as ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa,’ inside No. 05 Magistrate’s Court at the Colombo Hulftsdorp Court Complex on February 19, 2025.

Additionally, a police operation on February 24, 2025, thwarted an attempt on the lives of the family members of Kehelbaddara Padme’s wife.

The couple is currently abroad, while the wife’s family resides in the Pannala area.

The police are continuing their investigations into the incident.