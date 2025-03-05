Suspected gunman arrested in Middeniya triple murder case

Sri Lanka Police have arrested the suspected gunman in connection with the recent triple homicide in Middeniya, in which a father and his two children were shot dead while riding a motorcycle.

So far, a total of eight suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident, including two police constables.

The shooting, which occurred on February 18, 2025, resulted in the deaths of Aruna Widanagamage, alias “Kajja,” and his two children.