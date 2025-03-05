Daisy Forrest arrested by CID over money laundering case

Posted by Editor on March 5, 2025 - 2:11 pm

Daisy Forrest Wickremesinghe, also known as ‘Daisy Achchi,’ the grandmother of Yoshitha Rajapaksa, the second son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, has been arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

She was taken into custody after providing a statement to the CID and is set to be produced before the Kaduwela Magistrate.

On February 11, 2025, Yoshitha Rajapaksa and Daisy Forrest Wickremesinghe were named as suspects in a case and charged under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

On the same day, the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court imposed an overseas travel ban on Daisy Forrest Wickremesinghe in connection with the money laundering case.

UPDATE – 04:36 PM:

Daisy Forest Wickremesinghe, also known as “Daisy Achchi,” has been granted bail after being produced before the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court today (March 5).

Accordingly, the court has ordered her release on three surety bonds of Rs. 5 million each.