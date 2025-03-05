Sri Lanka to launch pension and welfare scheme for tourism sector

Posted by Editor on March 5, 2025 - 12:22 pm

A contributory pension scheme and a social welfare program for individuals engaged in Sri Lanka’s tourism sector will be introduced this year, Deputy Minister of Tourism Ruwan Chaminda Ranasinghe announced today (March 5).

He made this statement in Parliament while responding to a question raised by Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Hesha Withanage regarding measures to promote the tourism industry and strengthen the sector.

The Deputy Minister further stated that 100 tourist attractions have been identified for future development, with Rs. 10 million allocated for each site to improve basic infrastructure and provide necessary facilities.

Additionally, he mentioned that under the “Clean Sri Lanka” program, the government plans to construct rest centers for tourists as part of ongoing efforts to enhance the tourism experience in the country.