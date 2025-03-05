Sri Lanka Police deploy advanced U.S.-made speed guns to curb road accidents

Posted by Editor on March 5, 2025 - 9:47 am

To minimize road accidents, the Sri Lanka Police have received modern speed gun devices manufactured in the United States.

According to the police, this device, which can be used effectively even at night, can detect a vehicle from a distance of 1.2 kilometers (1,200 meters).

Additionally, the recorded video footage can be presented as evidence in court.

The police further stated that this device can capture the vehicle’s speed, the driver’s photograph, and the vehicle’s number plate, along with various other details.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manoj Ranawala, Director of Traffic Admin & Road Safety, commented on the matter:

“From 2020 to 2024, there were 11,617 road accidents and 33,259 serious accidents. 12,322 people lost their lives.”

“By February 26, 2025, 341 people had died. These are healthy individuals losing their lives.”

“This is why we brought in the speed gun—to reduce road accidents.”

“In most cases, excessive speed is the main cause of accidents.”

The latest speed gun was imported from the United States.

“It is a state-of-the-art speed measuring device with dual cameras and night vision.”

“It can detect vehicles from a distance of 1.2 kilometers (1,200 meters).”

“This device captures the driver’s photo, vehicle number, and speed instantly and displays the data on the spot, leaving no room for denial.”

“The recorded video can be submitted as evidence in court.”

The device will be used nationwide.