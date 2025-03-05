Sri Lanka to mandate health screenings for citizens over 40

As a people’s government, one of the foremost objectives of the current administration is to ensure that every citizen over the age of 40 in Sri Lanka undergoes medical examinations within a specified time frame, such as a year or two, over the next five years, stated Deputy Minister of Health and Mass Media, Dr. Hansaka Wijemuni.

Through this initiative, identified medical conditions will be provided with the necessary treatment services. Additionally, a long-term program related to this effort has been incorporated into the national policy of the current government, and the Ministry of Health has already taken steps to implement it, the Deputy Minister further stated.

As a short-term measure under this long-term plan, the “Suwa Udana” mobile health clinic program has been introduced, he added.

The Deputy Minister of Health and Mass Media, Dr. Hansaka Wijemuni, made these remarks while attending the inauguration ceremony of the 5th “Suwa Udana” mobile health clinic program, which aims to provide healthcare services to rural communities, as the chief guest.

This was the fifth mobile health clinic program conducted this year, and it was held throughout the day recently at the Ranawana Ancient Temple in Pilimathalawa, within the Yatinuwara Divisional Secretariat of the Kandy District.