Sri Lanka launches largest locally manufactured fishing vessel for Somalia

Posted by Editor on March 4, 2025 - 8:35 pm

Sri Lanka has achieved a major milestone in its industrial sector with the launch of the largest fishing vessel manufactured in the country.

The vessel, built by Dhanusha Marine for an institution in Somalia, was officially launched yesterday (March 3) at a special event attended by Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development, Sunil Handunnetti, as the chief guest.

The vessel, constructed using modern technology and the expertise of Sri Lankan manufacturers, marks a significant step in the country’s journey towards becoming a production-based economy.

Minister Handunnetti emphasized that despite ongoing economic challenges, Sri Lanka’s industrial sector remains a key pillar of the national economy.

“This achievement highlights the capability of Sri Lankan manufacturers to enter the international market, strengthening the country’s economy and opening new avenues for growth,” he said.

He also extended his congratulations to the Managing Director and the team of Dhanusha Marine for their success.

The minister further assured that the new government and the Ministry of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development will continue to support and encourage local entrepreneurs, ensuring the further empowerment of Sri Lankan manufacturers.

The event was also attended by Minister of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources, Ramalingam Chandrasekar; Chairman of the Sri Lanka Export Development Board, Mangala Wijesinghe; and several other officials.