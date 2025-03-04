Sri Lankan Government approves National Policy ‘A Thriving Nation – A Beautiful Life’

Posted by Editor on March 4, 2025 - 2:46 pm

The Sri Lankan government has officially approved the policy declaration titled “Pohosath Ratak – Lassana Jeewithayak” (A Thriving Nation – A Beautiful Life), aimed at achieving sustainable economic growth.

The goal is to reach a gross domestic product (GDP) of 120 billion USD by 2030, with a focus on building a strong production-based economy.

The policy is structured around four main areas, each addressing various aspects of the country’s development, including economic, social, environmental, and political factors.

These four sectors are:

A fulfilling life – A comfortable country An honourable life – A safer country A modern life – A wealthy nation A dignified Life – A strong country

Within these four key sectors, the policy identifies 40 sub-sectors. For each, specific policies, concepts, and actions have been outlined to guide the country’s development.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who also serves as the Minister of Finance, Plan Implementation, and Economic Development, presented the resolution to the Cabinet of Ministers.

The Cabinet has now granted approval for the policy declaration to be adopted as the national framework.

This means that all government ministries, departments, state institutions, provincial councils, and local government bodies are expected to align their activities with this new policy as part of a unified approach to the country’s growth and prosperity.