Sri Lanka officials discuss food security ahead of Sinhala and Tamil New Year

Posted by Editor on March 4, 2025 - 1:21 pm

The Food Policy and Security Committee held its fourth meeting yesterday (March 3) at the Parliament Complex to discuss key policy decisions aimed at ensuring food security in Sri Lanka.

The committee is led by Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Lands, and Irrigation K.D. Lalkantha and Minister of Trade, Commerce, Food Security, and Cooperative Development Wasantha Samarasinghe.

During the meeting, officials extensively discussed measures to ensure an uninterrupted supply of essential food items at affordable prices during the upcoming Sinhala and Tamil New Year season. They also reviewed strategies to maintain sufficient stock levels and strengthen the country’s food security.

The committee emphasized the importance of implementing these measures while safeguarding the interests of consumers, farmers, and producers. A significant topic of discussion was the approval of maize imports for animal feed after April 1, 2025. Minister Lalkantha highlighted the need for a revised import mechanism but directed that the current system remain in place until the new framework is implemented.

Another key point addressed was the necessity of guaranteeing citizens’ right to diverse food choices while ensuring access to high-quality food products. The Food Policy and Security Committee aims to take the necessary steps to fulfill the government’s commitment to providing safe, healthy, and sustainable food for all Sri Lankans.

Attending the meeting were Secretary to the Prime Minister G.P. Saputhanthri, Senior Additional Secretary to the President Kapila Janaka Bandara, and other secretaries of relevant ministries who serve as members of the committee.