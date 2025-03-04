Fuel distributors accept new CPC commission formula, talks continue

Posted by Editor on March 4, 2025 - 12:53 pm

Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, announced that fuel distributors have agreed to the new commission formula introduced by the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC).

Speaking at the weekly Cabinet decisions briefing held today (March 4), the Minister stated that the formula is now in effect following discussions between the CPC and fuel distributors.

However, he noted that distributors have raised certain concerns, which will be reviewed at a follow-up meeting scheduled for March 18, 2025.

“The formula introduced by the Petroleum Corporation has been agreed upon and will be implemented accordingly. Meanwhile, fuel distributors have also submitted certain concerns. While the new formula is in effect, another discussion has been scheduled for the morning of March 18 to consider the distributors’ proposals. Therefore, there is no issue regarding fuel,” he said.

Dr. Jayatissa assured that there is no risk of a fuel shortage in the country, as the CPC remains committed to addressing any concerns raised by the distributors while maintaining the new pricing structure.