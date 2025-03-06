Former Minister Mervyn Silva arrested by CID
Posted by Editor on March 6, 2025 - 8:00 am
Former Minister Mervyn Silva was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) last night (March 5).
He was taken into custody at his residence in Pelawatte, Battaramulla, by CID officers.
According to the police, he was arrested on charges of embezzling funds through the creation of fraudulent documents related to a plot of land in Kelaniya.
The police also stated that another individual was arrested along with the former minister.
Silva has been taken to the CID for further investigations and will be produced in court.
