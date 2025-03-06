Sri Lanka President calls for tougher action on tax collection

Posted by Editor on March 6, 2025 - 9:13 am

A meeting between Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and officials of the Inland Revenue Department was held yesterday (March 5) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

During the discussion, extensive attention was given to the strategies required to achieve the targeted revenue of the Inland Revenue Department for this year.

The President emphasized the necessity of a more interventionist approach than the current mechanisms in place to recover uncollected revenue.

The President also instructed officials to take necessary measures to ensure the full tax revenue owed to the Inland Revenue Department is collected.

The Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando; the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake; the Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Mahinda Siriwardana; the Senior Additional Secretary to the President, Russel Aponsu; Acting Commissioner General of the Inland Revenue Department, R.P.H. Fernando; and several other officials from the Inland Revenue Department participated in this discussion.