Excise officer sentenced to five years on six bribery charges

November 19, 2026 - 9:14 am Posted by Onlanka News on

The Colombo High Court sentenced Excise Officer Bogahage Susantha Priyadarshana to five years of rigorous imprisonment on each of six counts in a bribery case.

The judgment was delivered on October 28, 2026, by Colombo High Court Judge Mohamed Mihal.

According to the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), the case was filed under Sections 16(b) and 16(c) of the Bribery Act (Chapter 26) against Priyadarshana, who was attached to the Narahenpita Excise Station.

The case involved a demand for Rs. 6 million from a woman whose husband had been arrested over allegations of obtaining illegal narcotic pills.

The officer had allegedly demanded the money to have her husband prosecuted for a lesser offence. He had accepted Rs. 2.9 million and later demanded a further Rs. 1 million.

After finding Priyadarshana guilty on six counts, the court sentenced him to five years of rigorous imprisonment on each count.

The judge also imposed a fine of Rs. 5,000 on each count, amounting to Rs. 30,000, with 12 months of simple imprisonment in default of payment.

On count 03, the court imposed a penalty of Rs. 2,920,000 under Section 26 of the Bribery Act and ordered that it be recovered as a fine under Section 441 of the Code of Criminal Procedure Act, No. 15 of 1979. Failure to pay the amount will result in 21 months of simple imprisonment.

On count 12, the court ordered Priyadarshana to pay a penalty of Rs. 1 million under Section 26 of the Bribery Act within six months. Failure to make the payment will result in 18 months of rigorous imprisonment.

The court also ordered him to pay Rs. 2,920,000 in compensation to the first prosecution witness under Section 17(4) of the Code of Criminal Procedure Act. Failure to pay the compensation will result in 21 months of rigorous imprisonment.

In addition, the court directed that the provisions of Section 29 of the Bribery Act apply to the convicted officer.

Assistant Director General Ama Wijesinghe, an Attorney-at-Law, conducted the prosecution on behalf of CIABOC.