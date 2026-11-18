Court of Appeal upholds four-year prison sentence of Gnanasara Thero

November 18, 2026 - 4:34 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

The Court of Appeal today (November 18, 2026) upheld the four-year rigorous imprisonment sentence imposed on Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) General Secretary Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero for making remarks insulting Islam.

The court dismissed an appeal filed by Gnanasara Thero seeking to overturn his conviction and prison sentence imposed by the Colombo High Court in 2024.

The Attorney General had filed charges against Gnanasara Thero under the Penal Code over remarks he made concerning the Kuragala Temple at a press conference held in Kirulapone on March 30, 2016.

He was accused of insulting the Islamic religion and making statements harmful to harmony among different ethnic and religious communities.

On March 28, 2024, Colombo High Court Judge Aditya Patabendige found Gnanasara Thero guilty of the charges and sentenced him to four years of rigorous imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs. 100,000.

Gnanasara Thero subsequently filed an appeal challenging the conviction and sentence.