Four members of same family killed in Kaduwela shop fire

November 19, 2026 - 7:42 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Four members of the same family, including two young children, died in a fire that broke out at an electrical appliance shop in Kaduwela this morning (November 19, 2026).

The victims were a mother, a father and their two children, aged two and six.

The fire broke out in a two-storey building, where the electrical appliance shop was located on the ground floor. The family was reportedly on the upper floor of the building when the fire started.

Three fire engines from the Kotte Fire Brigade have been deployed to bring the fire under control.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established, and further details are still being gathered.

Authorities are investigating the incident.