Haitian PM praises joint anti-gang operation involving Sri Lankan troops

November 19, 2026 - 10:05 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lankan troops serving in Haiti took part in a successful joint operation against an armed gang on November 15, 2026, which was praised by Haitian Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé.

According to Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Defence, Sri Lankan personnel serving under the international Gang Suppression Force (GSF) joined the Haitian National Police (PNH) in an operation against the armed Kokorat San Ras gang in the Artibonite region.

The operation, launched before dawn, targeted gang strongholds in Tibwadòm and Carnifice in the Gros-Morne area.

During the operation, security forces cleared and secured a church and a school reportedly occupied by gang members. They also recovered firearms, ammunition and motorcycles.

The joint forces also removed barricades and trenches that had blocked National Road 5. According to the Ministry of Defence, these roads were cleared after remaining obstructed for many years.

Haitian Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé praised the successful operation in a post on X, recognising the joint efforts of the Haitian National Police, the Gang Suppression Force and Sri Lankan personnel.

The operation is considered an important step towards breaking up armed gang networks, reopening key roads and improving security for civilians living in affected communities.

The Ministry of Defence said the participation of Sri Lankan troops demonstrated their professionalism, operational capabilities and commitment to international efforts to combat organised crime and restore stability in Haiti.

Sri Lankan troops are currently stationed at operational hubs, including Port-au-Prince, Gonaïves and Estrella, where they conduct armoured vehicle patrols, protect important supply routes and assist local authorities in operations against armed gangs.