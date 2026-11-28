Sri Lanka EDB calls for applications for 2027 export development programme

November 28, 2026 - 8:29 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

The Sri Lanka Export Development Board (EDB) is calling for applications for the Sri Lanka Export Excellence Initiative 2027 (SLEEI) to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) enter international markets.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development Chathuranga Abeysinghe announced the programme, which aims to strengthen the global competitiveness of Sri Lankan entrepreneurs with export potential.

The programme will be implemented in three phases:

Phase I – ExpoNavigator: Helps participants understand market entry requirements, regulatory compliance and international market opportunities.

Helps participants understand market entry requirements, regulatory compliance and international market opportunities. Phase II – ExpoScaleUp: Guides participants in preparing and evaluating export marketing plans.

Guides participants in preparing and evaluating export marketing plans. Phase III – ExpoConnect: Supports direct exports through market research reports, international trade exhibitions and overseas trade meetings.

Businesses operating in the following sectors are eligible to apply:

Processed food and beverages

Information and communication technology and business process outsourcing (ICT/BPO)

Coconut-based products

Ayurvedic products, herbal cosmetics and beauty products

Spices, essential oils and related products

Small goods, handicrafts, fashion and lifestyle products

Applicants must be 100% Sri Lankan-owned SMEs that have been operating for at least three years and export to no more than five destinations.

Application guidelines are available in the “Announcements” section of the EDB’s official website at www.srilankabusiness.com.

Completed applications, together with all required supporting documents, must be submitted on or before December 15, 2026.

For further information, applicants can contact Nipuni Munasinghe, Assistant Director of the EDB’s Regional Development Division, on 011-2300716 or 011-2300705–11 (extension 335), or via email at [email protected].