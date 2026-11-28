Sri Lanka President says Buddhism offers solutions to global crises

November 28, 2026 - 6:38 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said today (November 28) that Buddhism offers practical solutions to global challenges, including armed conflicts, military rivalry, social divisions and mental distress.

The President made these remarks at the opening ceremony of the 60th anniversary celebrations of the World Buddhist Sangha Council (WBSC), held at the Nāgānanda International Institute for Buddhist Studies in Manelwatta, Kelaniya. The institute was also formally opened to mark the occasion.

Nearly 800 monks, nuns and lay delegates from more than 50 countries, representing the Theravada, Mahayana and Vajrayana Buddhist traditions, are attending the international conference, which will continue until December 2, 2026.

Nearly 5,000 members of the Sri Lankan Buddhist clergy, including the Mahanayake Theras of the three main Buddhist monastic orders, are also taking part.

President Dissanayake said Buddhism teaches people to improve themselves before attempting to change others and to win hearts through understanding and peace rather than through force or hatred.

He expressed pride in Sri Lanka’s role in establishing the World Buddhist Sangha Council in 1966, describing the anniversary celebrations as a valuable opportunity to share the country’s Buddhist heritage with the world.

The President also highlighted the relevance of Buddhist teachings to good governance, economic development, poverty reduction, social justice and equality.

He explained that a country moves towards prosperity when its leaders act justly and uphold moral principles, while corruption and injustice lead to social disorder.

Referring to Buddhist teachings on governance, the President said crime and social unrest cannot be eliminated through punishment alone. He stressed the importance of strengthening the economy, providing farmers with necessary resources, supporting businesses with capital and ensuring fair wages for public servants.

He further emphasised that governments must work to eliminate poverty, expand livelihood opportunities and ensure that the law applies equally to everyone, regardless of ethnicity, religion, caste, wealth or social status.

President Dissanayake also highlighted the importance of responsible financial management, honest earnings, savings and investment, as well as the benefits of living free from debt.

He noted that Buddhism offers valuable guidance on overcoming stress, anger and excessive desires while promoting compassion, mutual respect, religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

The President paid tribute to the Most Venerable Dr Bodagama Chandima Thera for establishing the Nāgānanda International Institute for Buddhist Studies with the aim of making Sri Lanka an international centre for Theravada Buddhism.

Meanwhile, World Buddhist Sangha Council President Venerable Dr Chaokun Hui Xiong Thera said rapid technological and material progress alone could not bring genuine happiness. He highlighted the need for ethical business practices, compassion and social harmony amid global economic instability.

Addressing the gathering, Venerable Dr Bodagama Chandima Thera highlighted Sri Lanka’s contribution to the international spread of Buddhism, Buddhist education and the revival of the Buddhist nuns’ ordination tradition in the country.

President Dissanayake was presented with a commemorative publication and a stamp issued to mark the Council’s 60th anniversary.

University of Kelaniya Chancellor Most Venerable Narampanawe Ananda Thera and Indonesian Minister of Religious Affairs Nasaruddin Umar also addressed the gathering.

Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Dr Hiniduma Sunil Senevi, Secretary to the President Dr Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, foreign ambassadors and religious representatives from Sri Lanka and overseas attended the ceremony.