Work begins on homes for 25 families in Badulla after Cyclone Ditwah

November 29, 2026 - 11:27 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Work began on new homes for 25 families in Vineethagama, Badulla, on November 27, 2026, under a programme to resettle people who lost their homes to Cyclone Ditwah or live in high-risk areas.

The Ministry of Plantation and Community Infrastructure said 42 families in the Badulla District are to receive 10 perches of land each. The first 25 families received their plots in the first phase, and foundation stones were laid for their homes.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister of Plantation and Community Infrastructure Samantha Vidyarathna said the programme fulfilled a promise the Government had made to those affected by the disaster. He said that while the lives lost could never be brought back, the Government had pledged to restore all the facilities people had lost.

The Minister thanked political representatives, public officials, members of the Buddhist clergy and people who came from across the country for their dedication in helping those affected rebuild their lives.

Uva Province Governor Kapila Jayasekara, Chief of Staff to the President Prabath Chandrakeerthi, Badulla Mayor Nandana Hapugoda, Badulla Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman Palitha Jayawardhana and Badulla District Secretary Sunil Galagama attended the ceremony. The Badulla Divisional Secretary, other public officials and many of those receiving homes also attended.