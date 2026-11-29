School development officers in Sri Lanka to stay out of public service strike

November 29, 2026 - 8:30 am Posted by Onlanka News on

The All Ceylon School Development Officers’ Association has announced that it will not take part in Sri Lanka’s public service strike scheduled for Monday, November 30, 2026.

In an official notice, the association said it would not join the strike organised by several trade unions.

All its members will report for duty as usual on Monday to ensure that children’s education and school administration continue without interruption.

The association also stressed that its members would extend their full support to school activities.