Sri Lankan Ambassador visits Anojan Sivarasa in Saudi Prison

October 10, 2026 - 7:25 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, O. L. Ameer Ajwad, visited Anojan Sivarasa at Dammam Central Prison on October 8, 2026, and confirmed that he was in good health.

According to a statement issued by the Sri Lankan Embassy in Riyadh today (October 10), the prison is located approximately 450 kilometres from Riyadh.

During the visit, Ambassador Ameer Ajwad held a detailed discussion with Sivarasa to check on his condition and listen to his needs and concerns.

The Ambassador assured him that the Sri Lankan Embassy would provide all possible consular and legal assistance under the guidance of Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism.

He also shared his contact details with Sivarasa to allow direct communication.

Following the meeting, the Ambassador confirmed that Sivarasa was in good health and that the Saudi prison authorities were taking care of his well-being.

The Ambassador also met with the Director of Dammam Central Prison and the prison’s medical doctor. He thanked them for their cooperation in arranging the visit and for providing the necessary care to protect Sivarasa’s health and well-being.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan Embassy is also providing assistance to Sivarasa in connection with his appeal to the Supreme Court.