Over 1,000 Ruhuna University students benefit from free spectacles programme

October 10, 2026 - 7:56 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

More than 1,000 students at the University of Ruhuna underwent eye examinations and hearing tests today (October 10, 2026), under the second phase of the President’s Fund programme to provide free spectacles to university students.

Students were also given the opportunity to select spectacle frames, while those who require spectacles will receive them free of charge within one month.

The programme is supported by the Stroud Rotary Club and the Wish Foundation.

The first phase was recently held at Rajarata University, where 600 students benefited from the programme.

Speaking at the event, Senior Additional Secretary to the President and Secretary to the President’s Fund, Roshan Gamage, said steps would be taken to expand the programme to all universities in the future, under the guidance of the President, who serves as Chairman of the President’s Fund.

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ruhuna, Senior Professor P.A. Jayantha, highlighted the importance of maintaining good physical health for students to succeed in their academic activities.

He said the programme recognises the importance of healthy eyesight and provides practical support for students’ education, while also helping them build a better future.

Registrar of the University of Ruhuna Manjula Yapa, Assistant Registrar of the Student Affairs Division Thanuja Damayanthi, university staff members and representatives of the Wish Foundation were also present at the event.