Man arrested with over 18kg of Ice and Heroin in Wattala

October 11, 2026 - 9:45 am Posted by Onlanka News on

A 24-year-old man has been arrested with more than 18 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (Ice) and heroin during a police raid in the Mabola area of Wattala.

The raid was carried out by officers of the Colombo Crime Division (CCD) following information they had received.

Police said officers recovered 9 kilograms and 229 grams of Ice and 9 kilograms and 264 grams of heroin from the suspect’s possession.

A weighing scale used to measure drugs and a mobile phone were also seized during the raid.

The arrested suspect is a resident of Wattala.

The Colombo Crime Division (CCD) is conducting further investigations into the incident.