Sri Lanka retains Tier 2 status in US Human Trafficking report for fifth year

October 11, 2026 - 10:07 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lanka has retained its Tier 2 status in the United States Department of State’s 2026 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report for the fifth consecutive year, the Ministry of Defence said.

According to the Ministry, the ranking reflects the government’s continued efforts to combat human trafficking through improved coordination, victim protection, law enforcement, prevention programmes and cooperation among relevant institutions.

Tier 2 status means that a country does not fully meet the minimum standards for eliminating human trafficking but is making significant efforts to do so.

The National Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force (NAHTTF), chaired by the Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, coordinates national efforts involving government institutions responsible for trafficking prevention, victim protection and assistance, investigations, prosecutions, migration management, labour and child protection.

During the reporting period, Sri Lanka introduced several measures to strengthen its response to human trafficking.

One of the main steps was the launch of the National Strategic Action Plan to Monitor and Combat Human Trafficking 2026–2030, which provides a framework for coordinated action over the next five years.

The government also established and expanded District Anti-Trafficking Forums to improve cooperation among local authorities, law enforcement agencies and other relevant institutions.

These forums are intended to help identify trafficking victims early, improve referrals to support services and ensure better coordination at the district level.

Other measures included awareness and training programmes for frontline officers, stronger cooperation among government institutions and continued engagement with international and regional partners.

The Ministry said greater attention was also given to emerging forms of human trafficking, including recruitment through technology, online exploitation and forcing victims to engage in criminal activities.

While Sri Lanka’s continued Tier 2 ranking reflects the efforts made to combat human trafficking, the Ministry acknowledged the need for further improvements.

The NAHTTF said it remains committed to addressing existing challenges and strengthening prevention, victim protection, investigations, prosecutions and cooperation among government agencies.

The Ministry added that retaining Tier 2 status for five consecutive years reflects the combined efforts of government institutions and other stakeholders, while highlighting the importance of continued cooperation and further progress in combating human trafficking.