Sri Lanka President orders swift action to save Sivarasa Anojan

Posted by Onlanka News on September 22, 2026 - 8:25 am

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has instructed officials to continue diplomatic engagement with Saudi Arabian authorities and expedite all possible measures concerning Sri Lankan national Sivarasa Anojan, who has been sentenced to death in Saudi Arabia.

A discussion on further action regarding Anojan was held at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo yesterday afternoon (September 21) under the patronage of President Dissanayake.

The meeting reviewed the measures taken so far and the further diplomatic and legal steps that could be pursued in the case. Particular attention was given to speeding up action aimed at securing his release.

The President instructed officials to maintain close and continuous engagement with the relevant Saudi Arabian authorities and remain actively involved in all further measures concerning the case.

He also stressed the need for relevant ministries and institutions to work in close coordination and pursue every possible course of action.

The President reaffirmed the Government’s continued attention to the safety and welfare of Sri Lankans living and working overseas.

Deputy Speaker Rizvie Salih, Deputy Minister of Religious and Cultural Affairs Muneer Mulaffer, Western Province Governor Hanif Yusoof, Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Aruni Ranaraja, Secretary to the Ministry of Defence Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), Attorney General Parinda Ranasinghe and officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism attended the discussion.