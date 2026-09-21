Sri Lanka’s largest food industry exhibition opens in Colombo

Posted by Onlanka News on September 21, 2026 - 2:51 pm

Sri Lanka’s leading food industry exhibition, Pro Food – Pro Pack – Ag Biz and Knowledge Hub 2026, opened in Colombo today (September 21) with around 450 stalls, including international exhibitors from China, India and Germany.

The exhibition was inaugurated at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH) premises under the patronage of Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development Sunil Handunnetti and Ministry Secretary Thilaka Jayasundara.

Organised jointly by the Sri Lanka Food Processors’ Association and the Ministry of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development, the exhibition is being held for the 23rd time this year.

The event aims to connect businesses with consumers (B2C) and businesses with other businesses (B2B), while bringing together packaging specialists, exporters, retailers, manufacturers, food processors, distributors, entrepreneurs, investors and consumers linked to the food industry.

Organisers say the exhibition provides opportunities for networking, knowledge sharing and business growth.

The Ministry of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development has also established a special SME Pavilion for small and medium-scale food processors in Sri Lanka.

The pavilion allows small and medium-sized enterprises to showcase their innovations and explore new market opportunities.

Speaking at the opening, Minister Sunil Handunnetti said the exhibition plays an important role in strengthening Sri Lanka as a centre for food processing, packaging and agricultural innovation.

He said the Ministry of Industry is actively supporting efforts to industrialise agricultural output and strengthen the agriculture sector’s value chain.

The Minister also said the government has created a suitable environment for industrialists, allowing more environmentally friendly and innovative products to be introduced to the global market.

The opening ceremony was attended by Ministry Secretary Thilaka Jayasundara, Additional Secretary S.W.C. Jayamini, Sri Lanka Food Processors’ Association President Aruna Senanayake, as well as officials, entrepreneurs, industrialists and other participants.

Pro Food – Pro Pack – Ag Biz and Knowledge Hub 2026 will be held from September 21 to 23 at the Sirimavo Bandaranaike Exhibition Hall in Colombo.