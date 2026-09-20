Sri Lanka plans October relief to keep fuel prices under control amid global rise

Posted by Onlanka News on September 20, 2026 - 8:42 pm

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake says the government plans to provide relief in October to keep domestic fuel prices under control despite an upward trend in global fuel prices.

Speaking at a public rally in Akuressa today (September 20), the President said the government wants to prevent higher international fuel prices from placing a heavy economic burden on consumers.

President Dissanayake also said Rs. 2,000 billion would be allocated as capital expenditure for the public next year, describing it as the highest such allocation in Sri Lanka’s history.

On fuel prices, he said fluctuations in the global market could affect Sri Lanka, but the government would take appropriate measures to protect people’s daily livelihoods and economic stability.

The President said the government aims to maintain domestic fuel prices at a level that provides relief to consumers even when global prices rise, while minimising any negative impact on the wider economy.

Addressing the political situation, President Dissanayake said that groups which had previously been divided were now coming together as the government moved to eliminate what he described as the old corrupt system.

He said the new system had become a major problem for those groups and added that the National People’s Power (NPP) was the only people’s movement extending across villages and communities throughout the country.

The Akuressa event was held as part of the “People’s Rule: Two Years Strong – Progress for All” rally series, which is being organised in major cities across the country.

The rally was held this afternoon with the participation of a large crowd.

Ministers Sunil Handunnetti and Saroja Savithri Paulraj, Members of Parliament and NPP activists were also present.