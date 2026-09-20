Five arrested for allegedly trying to bribe police during sand permit checks

Posted by Onlanka News on September 20, 2026 - 9:07 am

Five suspects have been arrested for allegedly attempting to bribe police officers during checks on sand transport permits at the Paranthan roadblock in Kilinochchi.

The arrests were made on the morning of September 19, 2026, while officers of the Kilinochchi Police Station were inspecting sand tipper trucks travelling from Vavuniya to Jaffna.

Police said the suspects allegedly attempted to offer bribes to officers to avoid having the inspection section of sand transport permits issued by the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau signed during the checks.

The suspects are aged 28, 29, 40 and 49 and are residents of Vavuniya, Ramanathapuram, Dharmapuram, Anandapuram and Puloly.

They were produced before the Kilinochchi Magistrate’s Court and remanded until September 21, 2026.

Kilinochchi Police are conducting further investigations.