Woman arrested over Telegram online financial fraud

Posted by Onlanka News on September 19, 2026 - 10:29 am

A 38-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly aiding an online financial fraud in which a victim was persuaded through a Telegram group to deposit Rs. 542,877, with Rs. 66,999 allegedly defrauded.

The suspect, a resident of Batuwatta, was arrested on the morning of September 18, 2026.

According to the investigation, the victim had been told through a Telegram group that money could be earned through an online business and was persuaded to make deposits totalling Rs. 542,877.

Investigators have found that Rs. 66,999 of the deposited amount had allegedly been obtained through fraud.

The investigation was launched by the North Western Province Unit of the Computer Crime Investigation Division following a complaint made on February 10, 2024.

Further investigations are being carried out by the North Western Province Unit of the Computer Crime Investigation Division.